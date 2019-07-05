UBS Group Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 5,300 ($69.25).

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CRDA. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,750 ($62.07) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 3,900 ($50.96) to GBX 3,905 ($51.03) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,850 ($76.44) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,000.56 ($65.34).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 4,970 ($64.94) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,164.46. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 4,499.12 ($58.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,460 ($71.34). The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

In other news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,143 ($67.20), for a total transaction of £102,860 ($134,404.81).

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

