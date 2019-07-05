Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.
TPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.
Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,357,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 188,564 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,015,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 986,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 748,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 569,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 467,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.
Tutor Perini Company Profile
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
