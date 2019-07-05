Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Tutor Perini from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $14.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $958.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $330,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,594,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,357,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,200. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,972,000 after buying an additional 188,564 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,015,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after buying an additional 73,250 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 986,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after buying an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 748,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 569,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 467,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

