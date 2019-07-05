Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Texas Instruments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nomura initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.18.

TXN stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $119.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 55.48% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Bing Xie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $2,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,296,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 879,332 shares of company stock valued at $103,024,864 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $864,454,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 522.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,145,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,763,000 after buying an additional 1,800,900 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $115,323,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,036,000 after buying an additional 904,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,834,000 after buying an additional 819,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

