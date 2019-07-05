Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given a $140.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities set a $369.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays set a $192.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a sell rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.10. 6,951,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,039,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $387.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.65. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). Tesla had a negative return on equity of 18.23% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 16,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $4,629,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,229.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,086 shares of company stock worth $29,308,216. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,252.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

