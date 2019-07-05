Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TEX. UBS Group cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Terex and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Terex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.92.

NYSE:TEX opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.77. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $45.47.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,062 shares of company stock valued at $30,653 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Terex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Terex by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 46,221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Terex by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

