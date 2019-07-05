Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Telstra stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Telstra has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86.

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

