Telsey Advisory Group Raises Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $135.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) had its price objective increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Churchill Downs and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $118.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $74.58 and a twelve month high of $118.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.57 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Alex Rankin acquired 500 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.83 per share, for a total transaction of $50,915.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

