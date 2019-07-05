Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Downgraded by Santander

Santander cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERIC. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. New Street Research cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.98 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $9.85 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 322.67 and a beta of 0.49. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.35 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

