Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $22.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -24.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.55.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue was up 141.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,266.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $2,500,658.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,688 shares of company stock worth $5,161,038 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

