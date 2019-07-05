SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SIVB has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of SVB Financial Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $295.05.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $218.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.85. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.08.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.71. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $793.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,703,925.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.10, for a total transaction of $148,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,258,430. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.