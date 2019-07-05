SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) vs. Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Head to Head Comparison

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Iradimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

SurModics currently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.37%. Iradimed has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.88%. Given Iradimed’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Iradimed is more favorable than SurModics.

Volatility & Risk

SurModics has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of SurModics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.8% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics -2.07% 6.35% 4.53% Iradimed 23.00% 13.98% 11.82%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $81.34 million 6.82 -$4.45 million $0.49 83.92 Iradimed $30.44 million 7.09 $6.30 million $0.43 45.00

Iradimed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SurModics. Iradimed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Iradimed beats SurModics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also offers IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

