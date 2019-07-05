Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STRS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratus Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Stratus Properties stock opened at $28.66 on Tuesday. Stratus Properties has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter. Stratus Properties had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 500.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stratus Properties by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stratus Properties by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stratus Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratus Properties

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

