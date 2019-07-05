Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSG. ValuEngine raised shares of Stars Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stars Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins cut shares of Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a buy rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stars Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.22.

TSG opened at $16.67 on Monday. Stars Group has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $580.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stars Group will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Stars Group by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,249,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,098 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its stake in Stars Group by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,724,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,237 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,294,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,689,000 after purchasing an additional 874,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stars Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,104,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 350,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Stars Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,907,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,406,000 after purchasing an additional 41,755 shares during the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

