St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

LON:SMP opened at GBX 436 ($5.70) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The firm has a market cap of $972.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 431.98. St. Modwen Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 447.50 ($5.85).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. St. Modwen Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other St. Modwen Properties news, insider Mark Allan sold 35,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46), for a total transaction of £150,329.52 ($196,432.14).

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

