Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.64 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $92.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.59.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $78.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

