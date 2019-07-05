Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) versus Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:COF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) and Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern First Bancshares $86.86 million 3.31 $22.29 million $2.88 13.29 Capital One Financial $32.38 billion 1.35 $6.02 billion $10.88 8.55

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern First Bancshares. Capital One Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern First Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southern First Bancshares and Capital One Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital One Financial 1 6 11 0 2.56

Capital One Financial has a consensus price target of $105.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.12%. Given Capital One Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than Southern First Bancshares.

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Southern First Bancshares does not pay a dividend. Capital One Financial pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Southern First Bancshares and Capital One Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern First Bancshares 25.13% 13.52% 1.22% Capital One Financial 18.47% 10.95% 1.53%

Volatility & Risk

Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.2% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Capital One Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Southern First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Capital One Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats Southern First Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, it provides other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. The company operates through 10 retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia, and Charleston; 2 retail offices located in Raleigh and Greensboro markets; and 1 retail office located in Atlanta. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company offers non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits, such as checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawals, savings deposits, and time deposits. It also provides credit card loans; auto, home, and retail banking loans; and commercial and multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, and small-ticket commercial real estate loans. In addition, the company offers credit and debit card products; online direct banking services; and treasury management and depository services. It serves consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients through the Internet and mobile banking, as well as through Cafés, ATMs, and branches located in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and the District of Columbia. Capital One Financial Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

