Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.

SCGLY stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Societe Generale had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Societe Generale will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

