Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Societe Generale in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Societe Generale from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Societe Generale currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.50.
SCGLY stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08.
About Societe Generale
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
