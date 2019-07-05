Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SQM. Zacks Investment Research cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Santander cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.29. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $504.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.04 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.1989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is 59.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the first quarter worth about $45,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 15.6% in the first quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 11,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

