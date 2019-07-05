Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Snc-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNCAF traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.36. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $44.21.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.