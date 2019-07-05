Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities downgraded Snc-Lavalin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$45.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of SNC stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.60. 504,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,327. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$23.44 and a 1 year high of C$58.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

