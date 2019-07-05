SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $607,520.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) insider Scott A. Yerby sold 30,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $607,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SI-Bone stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $471.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.70. SI-Bone Inc has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.03.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the first quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SI-Bone in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

