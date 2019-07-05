SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO Sells $300,000.00 in Stock

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) CMO W Carlton Reckling sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

W Carlton Reckling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, W Carlton Reckling sold 151 shares of SI-Bone stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,505.09.

SI-Bone stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. SI-Bone Inc has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.55 million and a PE ratio of -27.04.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $94,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

