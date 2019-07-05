Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Shiloh Industries an industry rank of 198 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Oak Tree Holdings Llc sold 604,400 shares of Shiloh Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $3,130,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLO. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 35.9% during the first quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,032,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 272,824 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 45,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 26,788 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 37,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 44.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHLO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.14. 3,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,970. The company has a market cap of $116.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Shiloh Industries has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $273.37 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

