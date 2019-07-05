Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Serco Group from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 139.70 ($1.83).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.86) on Monday. Serco Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.60 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 146.50 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 134.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.73.

In other news, insider David Eveleigh sold 18,629 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.63), for a total transaction of £23,286.25 ($30,427.61).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

