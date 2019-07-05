Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SNH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $14.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ:SNH opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $266.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 35.7% during the second quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 33.5% in the second quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 199,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 957,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 190,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

