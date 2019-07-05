Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Secureworks from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Secureworks by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Secureworks by 363.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Secureworks by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Secureworks during the first quarter worth $65,000. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

