Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, FIG Partners restated an outperform rating on shares of Salisbury Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ SAL opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Salisbury Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.17.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

See Also: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.