salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $183.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.97.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $155.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.77. The stock has a market cap of $120.74 billion, a PE ratio of 107.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a one year low of $113.60 and a one year high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 168 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $25,851.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,641 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,037.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark J. Hawkins sold 15,271 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.31, for a total value of $2,402,281.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,431.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 380,926 shares of company stock worth $59,682,251. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in salesforce.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in salesforce.com by 426.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in salesforce.com by 63.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 176 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 108.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

