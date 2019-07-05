Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ryerson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Ryerson alerts:

NYSE RYI opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.88. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 76.79% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $33,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,171 shares of company stock worth $77,176. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.