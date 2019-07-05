Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Price Target to $47.00

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $46.00 price target on Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.50.

NYSE BBU opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,534,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,701,000 after buying an additional 143,947 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 165,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after buying an additional 101,357 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

