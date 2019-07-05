Robert Half International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,324 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 491% compared to the average daily volume of 224 call options.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $58.00 on Friday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $52.79 and a twelve month high of $79.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 40.97% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,054,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,596 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,804,000 after purchasing an additional 676,123 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Robert Half International by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,272,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,065,000 after purchasing an additional 561,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,325,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,994,000 after purchasing an additional 405,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

