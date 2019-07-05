Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,250 ($55.53) to GBX 4,700 ($61.41) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,150 ($54.23) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,190 ($67.82) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,449.53 ($58.14).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,911.50 ($64.18) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,700.40. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.24. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 3,460.50 ($45.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,961.51 ($64.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 4,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,510 ($58.93), for a total value of £180,896.10 ($236,372.79).

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

