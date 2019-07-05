Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.07%.

In other news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 289.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

