Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.

RVLV stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $48.36.

In other news, major shareholder L.P. Tsg6 sold 9,914,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $178,464,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Baxter Moser sold 9,927,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $178,696,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,195,238 shares of company stock valued at $381,514,284.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

