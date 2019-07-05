Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NASDAQ:RVLV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.29.
RVLV stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $48.36.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.
