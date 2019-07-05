Reviewing MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

MIND C.T.I. has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MIND C.T.I. 30.28% 28.47% 21.57% Aspen Technology 37.25% 76.36% 25.81%

Dividends

MIND C.T.I. pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. Aspen Technology does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MIND C.T.I. and Aspen Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MIND C.T.I. $18.14 million 2.40 $5.13 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $499.51 million 17.73 $148.68 million $2.06 62.33

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than MIND C.T.I..

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of MIND C.T.I. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MIND C.T.I. and Aspen Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MIND C.T.I. 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86

Aspen Technology has a consensus target price of $119.71, suggesting a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than MIND C.T.I..

Summary

Aspen Technology beats MIND C.T.I. on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers billing and customer care solution that supports various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform. Its solutions also include a workflow engine to support the implementation of business processes, including subscriber registration, order management, trouble ticket, and debt collection; and an integral point of sale solution that covers all dealer, store and cashier management, and sales processes. In addition, the company offers professional services comprising installation, turnkey project implementation services, customer support, training and maintenance services, software and process customization, and project management, as well as managed services, including day to day billing operational tasks primarily to its billing and customer care customers. Further, it provides PhonEX-ONE, a call management system that collects, records, and stores call information, which is used by corporations for telecom expense management, call accounting, traffic analysis, and fraud detection. The company offers its products directly, as well as through network equipment vendors and systems integrators, and resellers primarily to communication providers, such as traditional wireline and wireless, voice over IP, broadband IP network operators, LTE operators, cable operators, and mobile virtual network operators. MIND C.T.I. Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Yokne'am Illit, Israel.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

