Reviewing Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merit Medical Systems 4.68% 10.99% 6.50% T2 Biosystems -535.26% -325.79% -76.28%

This table compares Merit Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merit Medical Systems $882.75 million 3.64 $42.02 million $1.69 34.60 T2 Biosystems $10.50 million 7.26 -$51.15 million ($1.26) -1.37

Merit Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than T2 Biosystems. T2 Biosystems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merit Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Merit Medical Systems and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merit Medical Systems 1 0 7 0 2.75 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $69.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.29%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 365.12%. Given T2 Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe T2 Biosystems is more favorable than Merit Medical Systems.

Risk and Volatility

Merit Medical Systems has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Merit Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merit Medical Systems beats T2 Biosystems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions. The company also offers cardiovascular and critical care products to treat patients with life-threatening diseases, protect healthcare providers from exposure to bloodborne pathogens, and provide medical devices. In addition, it provides interventional oncology and spine products comprising delivery system, embolotherapy, spine ablation, and vertebral compression fracture products to treat metastatic spinal tumors, liver cancer, uterine fibroids, benign prostatic hyperplasia, vertebral compression fractures, and arteriovenous malformations and hemostatic embolization, as well as breast cancer localization and guidance products for the treatment of breast cancer. Further, the company offers non-vascular stents to treat pulmonary and gastrointestinal diseases; dilation balloons to endoscopically dilate strictures; and kits and accessories for endoscopy and bronchoscopy procedures. Additionally, it provides coated tubes and wires; and microelectromechanical system sensor components. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinic-based physicians, technicians, and nurses through its direct sales force, distributors, original equipment manufacturer partners, or custom procedure tray manufacturers in the United States and internationally. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it is developing Candida Auris, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; and T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

