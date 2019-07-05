Reviewing Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK)

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) and Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lake Shore Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

75.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Lake Shore Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $343.93 million 5.61 $98.92 million N/A N/A Lake Shore Bancorp $24.01 million 3.78 $4.00 million N/A N/A

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lake Shore Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capitol Federal Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Lake Shore Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Lake Shore Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 26.82% 6.82% 0.99% Lake Shore Bancorp 16.13% 4.98% 0.72%

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lake Shore Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Lake Shore Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lake Shore Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Lake Shore Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans; construction-to-permanent loans; consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by savings deposits; and commercial real estate loans that include various property types, which comprise hotels, office and retail buildings, senior housing facilities, and multi-family dwellings located in Texas, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky, Nebraska, Colorado, Arkansas, California, Montana, and Arizona. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; invests in various securities; and engages in the reinsurance and real estate businesses. It operates a network of 58 branches, including 48 traditional branches and 10 in-store branches located in 9 counties throughout Kansas and 3 counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, as well as the metropolitan area of greater Kansas. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Lake Shore Bancorp

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses. The company's loan portfolio consists of one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans. As of February 08, 2018, it had 11 full-service branch locations in Western New York, including 5 locations in Chautauqua County and 6 locations in Erie County, New York. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dunkirk, New York. Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Lake Shore, MHC.

