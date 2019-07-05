ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $369,510.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total transaction of $369,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,424,229.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $337,020.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of ResMed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $308,940.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $123.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.33. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.64 and a 52 week high of $124.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.46.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ResMed by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

