Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Renewable Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Renewable Energy Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

Shares of REGI opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $592.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, VP Gary Haer sold 11,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $197,024.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cynthia J. Warner bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,104.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

