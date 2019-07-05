Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €74.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RNO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oddo Bhf set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.11 ($86.17).

Shares of RNO opened at €54.47 ($63.34) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.17. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

