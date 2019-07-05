RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) PT Raised to $165.00 at Barclays

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its target price increased by Barclays from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RNR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $183.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.47. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $118.28 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,401. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian D. Branagan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,211,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,462,600. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 862.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 138.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

