Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,238 Average Price Target from Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,251.33 ($94.75).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,820 ($89.12) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.60) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($104.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

In related news, insider Christopher Sinclair acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,375 ($83.30) per share, with a total value of £68,595 ($89,631.52). Also, insider Andrew R. J. Bonfield acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,290 ($82.19) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.40 ($11,999.74).

LON RB traded down GBX 11 ($0.14) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,389 ($83.48). 913,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The company has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,362.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.49. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,559 ($72.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,174 ($93.74).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

