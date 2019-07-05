RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

RealNetworks stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. RealNetworks has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $3.91.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 20.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RealNetworks stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of RealNetworks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

