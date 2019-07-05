Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Qiwi from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Qiwi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiwi from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qiwi from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.16. Qiwi has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Qiwi had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Qiwi by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,238 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

