PureVidz (VIDZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55,955.00

PureVidz (CURRENCY:VIDZ) traded down 25% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, PureVidz has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One PureVidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. PureVidz has a market cap of $55,955.00 and $2.00 worth of PureVidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PureVidz

PureVidz (VIDZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2016. PureVidz’s total supply is 125,279,775 coins. PureVidz’s official Twitter account is @PureVidz . PureVidz’s official website is purevidz.net

Buying and Selling PureVidz

PureVidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PureVidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PureVidz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PureVidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

