Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Principal Financial shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Focus on fee-based revenue sources has been helping Principal Financial earn steadily and limiting its exposure to the interest rate environment as well. Principal Financial continues to benefit from its strength and leadership in retirement and long-term savings, group benefits and protection in the United States, retirement and long-term savings in Latin America and Asia plus global asset management. Its inorganic growth story is impressive with buyouts fortifying the global footprint and adding fee-based businesses. Its assets under management have also seen a consistent rise. It aims at $1-$1.4-billion capital deployment in 2019. However, higher leverage inducing an increase in interest and dilution from acquisition are headwinds for Principal Financial.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFG. UBS Group upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.52. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $61.12.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%.

In other news, insider Luis E. Valdes sold 47,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $2,748,609.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $51,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,469,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,913,000 after buying an additional 4,548,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $126,288,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,108,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,489,000 after buying an additional 1,619,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,137,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,430,000 after buying an additional 1,155,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2,252.1% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 824,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,407,000 after purchasing an additional 789,924 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

