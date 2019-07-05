Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 526 ($6.87) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Plus500 to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a report on Friday, April 12th.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 598.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.78 million and a P/E ratio of 1.89. Plus500 has a 1-year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,076 ($27.13).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

