Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) a $8.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.18.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.15. 3,535,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $203.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.25. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $7.31.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney acquired 124,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 990,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,443.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,099. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 229,248 shares of company stock worth $669,811 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.