Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:PHIO opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 238,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.07% of Phio Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phio Pharmaceuticals

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.