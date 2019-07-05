Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) & Amgen (OTCMKTS:AMGN) Head to Head Comparison

Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Pharmacyte Biotech alerts:

Pharmacyte Biotech has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Pharmacyte Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Amgen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Amgen pays an annual dividend of $5.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Pharmacyte Biotech does not pay a dividend. Amgen pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Amgen has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Amgen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pharmacyte Biotech N/A N/A -$6.82 million N/A N/A Amgen $23.75 billion 4.84 $8.39 billion $14.40 13.10

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharmacyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Amgen 0 8 10 0 2.56

Amgen has a consensus target price of $207.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Amgen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amgen is more favorable than Pharmacyte Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares Pharmacyte Biotech and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharmacyte Biotech N/A -74.36% -66.54% Amgen 34.00% 71.02% 14.07%

Summary

Amgen beats Pharmacyte Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pharmacyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes. The company is developing therapies for pancreas and other solid cancerous tumors involving the encapsulation of live cells placed in the body to enable the delivery of cancer-killing drugs at the source of the cancer. It is also developing a therapy for Type 1 diabetes and insulin-dependent Type 2 diabetes; and therapies for cancer based on the constituents of the Cannabis plant. The company was formerly known as Nuvilex, Inc. and changed its name to PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. in January 2015. PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Laguna Hills, California.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells. It also markets other products in various markets, including Kyprolis, Nplate, Vectibix, Repatha, NEUPOGEN, Parsabiv, Blincyto, Aimovig, Imlygic, Corlanor, Kanjintitm, and Amgevitatm. Amgen Inc. serves healthcare providers, including physicians or their clinics, dialysis centers, hospitals, and pharmacies. It distributes its products through pharmaceutical wholesale distributors, as well as direct-to-consumer channels. The company has collaborative agreements with Novartis; UCB; Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals Inc.; and DaVita Inc. Amgen Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharmacyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.